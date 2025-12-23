/US needs Greenland ‘for national security, not minerals’: Trump says amid reignited tensions with Denmark

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Dec 22) reiterated that the United States “needs” Greenland for national security and not for minerals. He added that the new special envoy appointed by him to the Arctic island would “lead the charge.” This comes after Trump named Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as his special envoy to Greenland a day earlier, sparking criticism from Denmark and Greenland over the US president’s plans to take control over the territory.

“We need Greenland for national security, not for minerals... If you take a look at Greenland, you look up and down the coast, you have Russian and Chinese ships all over the place. We need it for national security. We have to have it,” Trump told reporters in Palm Beach, Florida, adding that Landry wanted to “lead the charge.”

Trump has long sought Greenland, a self-governing Danish territory, to become a part of the US over strategic importance and rich mineral resources. Landry, who became a governor in January 2024, has backed Trump’s position on the Arctic island.

Trump lauds new special envoy to Greenland

Announcing the appointment of Landry as special envoy to Greenland, Trump said, “Jeff understands how essential Greenland is to our National Security, and will strongly advance our Country's Interests for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Allies, and indeed, the World.”

Responding to Trump, Landry wrote on X that “it’s an honour to serve you in this volunteer position to make Greenland a part of the US.”

Denmark, EU slams move

Amid renewed tensions, Denmark has summoned the US ambassador after the appointment of Landry, who immediately vowed to make the Danish autonomous territory “a part of the US.”

Meanwhile, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said Trump’s latest move “deeply angered” him, warning Washington to respect Denmark’s sovereignty. The EU has also voiced support for Denmark, saying that the 27-nation bloc stands in “full solidarity” with member country Denmark.