US Inauguration Day 2021 Live updates: Biden set to be next US President as Trump exits

Joe Biden to be next US President Photograph: AFP
Jan 20, 2021, 10.52 AM
Country singer Garth Brooks jokes at being the 'only Republican' performing at Joe Biden's inauguration
On a zoom call announcing the news, Brooks told reporters that he found the recent violence that broke out at the US Capitol on January 6 to be "disturbing and sad."
Interestingly, Brooks had also performed at Barack Obama’s 2008 swearing-in ceremony.
Jan 20, 2021, 10.48 AM
Biden's cabinet pick Blinken told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, "President Trump was right in taking a tougher approach to China," but added, "I disagree very much with the way he went about it in a number of areas."
In a farewell address Tuesday, the outgoing president defended his record, saying he had brought unprecedented international pressure on Washington's communist rival.
"We revitalized our alliances and rallied the nations of the world to stand up to China like never before," Trump said, according to excerpts released by the White House.
But he in fact consistently acted unilaterally, while both retreating from and crippling the World Trade Organization, which enforces global commerce rules.
Jan 20, 2021, 10.36 AM
Tonight, in Washington, D.C. and across the nation, we came together to honor the over 400,000 Americans we’ve lost to COVID-19. The last year has tested us in unimaginable ways, but now it’s time we begin to heal and overcome — together. pic.twitter.com/DuWhN1xjNO— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2021
Biden tweets as Washington prepares to welcome the new president.
Jan 20, 2021, 10.18 AM