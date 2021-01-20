US Inauguration Day 2021 Live updates: Biden set to be next US President as Trump exits

WION Web Team New Delhi Jan 20, 2021, 10.16 AM (IST)

Joe Biden to be next US President Photograph: AFP

Follow Us

Jan 20, 2021, 10.52 AM

Country singer Garth Brooks jokes at being the 'only Republican' performing at Joe Biden's inauguration

On a zoom call announcing the news, Brooks told reporters that he found the recent violence that broke out at the US Capitol on January 6 to be "disturbing and sad." 

Interestingly, Brooks had also performed at Barack Obama’s 2008 swearing-in ceremony. 

Jan 20, 2021, 10.48 AM

Biden's cabinet pick Blinken told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, "President Trump was right in taking a tougher approach to China," but added, "I disagree very much with the way he went about it in a number of areas."

In a farewell address Tuesday, the outgoing president defended his record, saying he had brought unprecedented international pressure on Washington's communist rival.

"We revitalized our alliances and rallied the nations of the world to stand up to China like never before," Trump said, according to excerpts released by the White House.

But he in fact consistently acted unilaterally, while both retreating from and crippling the World Trade Organization, which enforces global commerce rules.

Jan 20, 2021, 10.36 AM

×

Biden tweets as Washington prepares to welcome the new president.

Jan 20, 2021, 10.23 AM

In Pics: Trump spends last working day at White House

Jan 20, 2021, 10.22 AM

Joe Biden gives tearful goodbye to Delaware while honouring late son Beau

Jan 20, 2021, 10.18 AM

12 US National Guard troops pulled from inauguration after far-right probe

Jan 20, 2021, 10.18 AM

In farewell address, Trump touts new beginning for 'Make America Great Again'

 

 



Read in App