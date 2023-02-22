US Embassy in London back to normal after brief lockdown post security threat: Here's what happened

Authorities put the US embassy in London under a brief lockdown on Wednesday morning. They told people inside the US Embassy to stay away from windows. Earlier, the reason behind the lockdown was unknown. However, it was a false alarm due to a suspicious object in the vicinities of the US embassy in London.

People shared photos from inside the building of the London US embassy. Many pictures show people scrunching on the floor and sitting with their backs against the walls. The cops immediately reached outside the US embassy in London and investigated the matter.

According to a witness, the London police heavily patrolled the area around the US embassy with arms and sniffer dogs. People witnessed the probe around the building from their windows and shared their experiences online.

Footage from the scene showed a police officer who cordoned off the area near the US embassy in Nine Elms, London. Images from social media platforms showed people getting restless inside the embassy building.

Active social media users around the US embassy have reported a presence of armed police officers shouting around. However, the triggers behind the sudden heavy security and lockdown remained unknown for a long time.

The US Embassy is back to normal business operations. Local authorities investigated and cleared a suspicious package outside the Embassy. Thanks to @metpoliceuk for your swift action, and thanks to all visitors for your cooperation and patience at this time. — U.S. Embassy London (@USAinUK) February 22, 2023 ×

Furthermore, images around the area also showed at least two fire engines and police vehicles surrounding the US embassy in London. The Metropolitan Police said they were aware of the incident. Later, they informed the media that it was a false alarm.