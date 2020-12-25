US: Bomb explodes on Christmas morning in Nashville, Tennessee; at least 3 injured

WION Web Team
Nashville Published: Dec 25, 2020, 09.11 PM(IST)

Damage seen on a street after an explosion in Nashville, Tennessee Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Reports said a parked car exploded even as emergency crews reached downtown Nashville.

A bomb exploded in Nashville, Tennessee on Christmas morning in the United States injuring at least three people, police said.

Reports said a parked car exploded even as emergency crews reached downtown Nashville.

×

Nashville police reportedly said it was an "intentional act".

×

Mayor John Cooper said: "At 6:32 Christmas morning, Nashville police responded to the scene of an explosion on 2nd Avenue, approximately one block north of Broadway. Metro Police confirm the source of the explosion came from a vehicle."

×

The Mayor said the cause of the explosion is "under investigation with help from federal authorities."

Downtown Nashville has been sealed, authorities said. Cooper said at least 20 buildings were impacted by the blast. 

Read in App