US: Bomb explodes on Christmas morning in Nashville, Tennessee; at least 3 injured

A bomb exploded in Nashville, Tennessee on Christmas morning in the United States injuring at least three people, police said.

Reports said a parked car exploded even as emergency crews reached downtown Nashville.

This Morning Someone Parked An RV Full Of Explosives On 2nd Ave (Street Full Of Bars & Restaurants) Here In Nashville, TN And Walked Away.



FEDS & Local Authorities Are Conducting A Wide-Range Investigation.#Nashville 🎸 #MusicCity 🎵 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZayU5wnVx7 — KING (@Kingonomics23) December 25, 2020

Nashville police reportedly said it was an "intentional act".

Did anyone else in downtown #nashville hear that massive explosive boom at 6:25? What the heck was that? Shook our building. — Jeremy Schott (@thejeremyschott) December 25, 2020

Mayor John Cooper said: "At 6:32 Christmas morning, Nashville police responded to the scene of an explosion on 2nd Avenue, approximately one block north of Broadway. Metro Police confirm the source of the explosion came from a vehicle."

At 6:32 Christmas morning, @MNPDNashville and @NashvilleFD responded to the scene of an explosion on 2nd Ave, approximately one block north of Broadway. Metro Police confirm the source of the explosion came from a vehicle. — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) December 25, 2020

The Mayor said the cause of the explosion is "under investigation with help from federal authorities."

Downtown Nashville has been sealed, authorities said. Cooper said at least 20 buildings were impacted by the blast.