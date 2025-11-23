US 28-pointers Ukraine peace plan is NOT FINAL, says Trump after G20 Summit leaders said it needs ‘more work’

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday (Nov 22) that the peace plan the US has proposed for the Russia-Ukraine war is not the final offer. “No, not my final offer. We’d like to get to peace. It should’ve happened a long time ago," Trump told reporters.

“The Ukraine war with Russia should have never happened. If I were president, it never would have happened. We’re trying to get it ended. One way or the other we have to get it ended,” he added.

The American president was asked what would happen if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky didn’t accept the plan by his deadline on Thursday. Trump replied, "Then he can continue to fight his little heart out.”

