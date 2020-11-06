UNGA to hold special session on coronavirus pandemic in December

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) decided on Thursday to organise a special session on December 3 and 4 on ramping up international cooperation to deal with coronavirus pandemic.

"The special session of United Nations General Assembly on the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic is a historic moment, and a test, for multilateralism. It will be defined by our collective action on one of the most critical issues of our time," said Volkan Bozkir, president of the 75th session of the UNGA, in his remarks ahead of the adoption of the Modalities Resolution for the 31st Special Session of the General Assembly on the pandemic, Xinhua news agency reported.

As many as 150 of the 193 UNGA member states adopted the resolution. No country voted against the resolution, however, the US, Israel and Armenia did not participate in the voting.

"It is vital that the special session provides an inclusive platform which has the capacity to hear from and address the concerns of member states and other stakeholders, including civil society, academia, and private sector experts pioneering the development of vaccines. To this end, the second day will feature interactive multistakeholder dialogue panels on different aspects of Covid-19," the UNGA president said.

The special session on Covid-19 will feature an opening statement, a general debate and a closing segment, reports news agency IANS.

On the first day, the general debate will be held along with statements by member and observer states and the European Union and, if time allows, a limited number of representatives from relevant organisations attending the event.

World leaders will be making their address in pre-recorded statements, which will be aired in General Assembly Hall. The speakers will be allotted seven minutes on behalf of a group of states.