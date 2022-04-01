UK's Rishi Sunak uses Will Smith- Chris Rock Oscar slap in remarks on wife's Infosys-Russia link

On Thursday, Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer of the United Kingdom, stated that it was unpleasant to see people criticising him by focusing on his wife, Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy.

Sunak mentioned Will Smith punching comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony this week after the latter made a joke about his wife on the BBC's Newscast.

As furious condemnation rises over his wife's apparent financial ties to Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine, he stated, "At least I didn't get up and slap anybody."

"Both Will Smith and I have had our wives attacked," he said.

"You know, I think it’s totally fine for people to take shots at me. It’s fair game... It’s very upsetting and, I think, wrong for people to try and come at my wife," he said.

Will Smith stepped up on stage at the 94th Academy Awards and smacked comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's precisely cropped hair, which is due to a medical condition called alopecia.

In punishment for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the UK imposed sanctions on Russia, raising tariffs on a wide range of commodities from vodka to steel, and restricting the export of luxury items.

Several people's assets have also been blocked by the authorities.

Reforms to so-called unexplained wealth orders have also been implemented, safeguarding agencies from high legal fees that have previously stifled prosecutions.

On the other hand, India, a long-time ally of Russia, on the other hand, has not slapped any sanctions on the country.

(With inputs from agencies)