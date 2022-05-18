UK’s parliament in trouble again? Unidentified lawmaker arrested over suspicion of rape, say police

More trouble for Conservative Party of Britain as an unidentified lawmaker has been held on the suspicion of rape in the country, media reports said. On Tuesday, the party claims to have also asked one of its lawmakers to stay away from Parliament. This comes as the leader, who seems to be in his 50s, is under police investigation on the suspicion of rape and sexual assault offenses.

In a statement, the Conservative whips office said, "Until the conclusion of the investigation, we will not be commenting further."

The man still remains in custody, the police said.

On the suspicion of indecent assault, misconduct in public office and abuse of position of trust, the suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested, said London's Metropolitan Police.

The police claimed that it got a report in January 2020 over the alleged offenses said to have been committed from 2002 to 2009 in London.

Earlier, 65-year-old British lawmaker Neil Parish, who had been suspended from the Conservative parliamentary party, had resigned and said sorry for ‘moment of madness’ when he was caught watching porn in in the House of Commons. UK’s parliament had faced immense criticism over the issue.

Another Conservative lawmaker, Imran Ahmad Khan, was also forced to resign recently on being convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

