UK's action reflects Huawei poses threat to national security: US

After Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government in Britan banned China's telecom giant Huawei's 5G network from the country, the White House backed Britain's decision.

White House National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said: "The reported UK action reflects a growing international consensus that Huawei and other untrusted vendors pose a threat to national security, as they remain beholden to the Chinese Communist Party."

Britain had earlier ordered the phased removal of Huawei from its 5G network. The Boris Johnson government also directed UK companies not to buy new 5G equipment from Huawei starting from December 31. UK's digital minister Oliver Dowden told Parliament Huawei's 5G network was banned "for our national security and our economy".

"We look forward to working with the UK, as well as our many other partners and allies, to spur innovation, promote vendor diversity in the 5G supply chain, and ensure 5G security free from dangerous manipulations," O'Brien added.

Nokia CEO for the UK and Ireland Cormac Whelan said that his company was ready to "replace all of the Huawei equipment in the UK's networks at scale and speed", even as Huawei said that it was "bad news for anyone in the UK with a mobile phone."

"This ban is about trade policy and not security," it added. The Huawei spokesman said the UK ban threatens to "move Britain into a digital slow lane."

The UK backed after from Huawei's 5G network after US sanctions two months ago blocked Huawei's access to US chips and semiconductors for the 5G networks. The US government has alleged that Huawei uses its network to spy for the Chinese government, an allegation the company has consistently denied.