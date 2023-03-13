Ukrainian soldiers wrap up Leopard tank training in Spain

A group of Ukrainian soldiers have wrapped up a four-week training in Spain on how to operate the Leopard 2A4 battle tank on Monday (March 13). The key training comes in the aftermath of the West's agreement to help Kyiv fight Russian forces by supplying the battle tanks.

The Spanish ministry sources said that the 55 Ukrainian trainees, who had arrived mid-February in Spain and are scheduled to fly to Poland on Wednesday. The ministry said that they start to make their way back to Ukraine and the frontline.

As quoted by the news agency Reuters, Spanish trainer Captain Contreras, who identified himself only by his rank and surname, told reporters that "it has been intense" who were allowed access to the drills for the first time. Contreras also said the Ukrainians would be returning home "with a very acceptable knowledge" of the Leopards.

He said, "Although the tanks were different, there were many systems that coincide and that has made things much easier. With that, together with the motivation that the person brought and their desire to learn, we see them very well prepared to resume combat."

Initially, the West saw a difference of opinion over providing Ukraine with the german-made Leopard 2 tanks. However, a few nations said they will send battle tanks.

Last month, Spain said it plans to send six German-made Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine after they undergo repairs, a number that could increase to 10.

Other NATO countries, including Germany, Poland and Portugal, have said they would deliver a total of 48 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

