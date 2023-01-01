Ukraine claims Russia is planning another wave of mobilisation and will close borders for men: Report

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov claimed that Russia is planning a new mobilisation order amid the ongoing Ukraine war. The minister also said that Moscow could close its border to men within a week.

If it happens, it will be the second official mobilisation after Russia started the invasion of its neighbouring nation on February 24 in 2022. Almost seven into the war, Russia in September declared a partial mobilisation of military reservists.

In a video address on Friday, Reznikov said that warned Russians who might qualify for mobilisation. "I know for a fact that you have about one week left before you still have any choice," he said.

"In early January, the Russian authorities will close the borders to men, declare martial law, and begin another wave of mobilisation. Borders will also be closed in Belarus," he added.

Reznikov especially mentioned that the mobilisation would target people, particularly in big cities.

Kryrylo Budanov, who is the head of Ukraine's intelligence directorate told the BBC on Friday that Russia’s new mobilisation order would start on 5 January.

The first mobilisation led to anger among people as discontent grew in Russia over the conscription call. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered that more than 300,000 men will be conscripted into the Russian army.

However, in a public acknowledgement, Putin said that the "partial mobilisation" is maybe not have gone smoothly as it was claimed. He also called for the mistakes to be "corrected".

