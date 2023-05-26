Ukraine and West causing “serious obstacles” to peace, Russia’s Lavrov tells China

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reportedly told China’s special envoy Li Hui on Friday that there were significant challenges hindering the resumption of peace talks in Ukraine.

A statement issued by Russia’s foreign ministry read, “The Russian foreign minister reaffirmed Moscow's commitment to a political-diplomatic resolution of the conflict, noting the serious obstacles to the resumption of peace talks created by the Ukrainian side and its Western mentors.” Lavrov lauds China’s “balanced” position During the meeting, Lavrov commended China for its "balanced" stance on the Ukraine question. China has shied away from criticising Russia publicly for its invasion of Ukraine; however, it has also tried to reaffirm its partnership with European nations in a bid to strike a fine balance between the two warring sides.

Watch: Russia's Lavrov says G7 is bent on "double containment" of Russia and China × The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that both parties expressed their willingness to strengthen Russian-Chinese cooperation in foreign policy, with the common objective of preserving peace and stability in the region and globally. China urging the West to offer Russia concession Li's visit to Moscow followed his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv earlier this month. According to The Wall Street Journal, Li has been engaging with European governments to encourage them to sign a peace deal for the war in Ukraine that would grant Moscow possession of the territories it currently occupies.

However, Western officials interviewed by the WSJ expressed scepticism about the feasibility of an immediate ceasefire, suggesting that China's focus appears to be ensuring Russia's success rather than acting as an impartial mediator in negotiations.

China had previously proposed a 12-point plan in February to resolve the crisis in Ukraine. Nonetheless, Western powers rejected the proposals and raised concerns about China's growing alignment with Moscow. Li acknowledged that there is no quick solution to the crisis, highlighting the complexity of the situation.

Li said last week that there is "no panacea to resolve the crisis." Russia-China growing closer Recently, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing to sign a series of trade agreements, underscoring the strengthening economic ties between the two countries.