UK interior minister Suella Braverman urges people not to speculate over Nottingham stabbing attack

UK interior minister Suella Braverman, on Wednesday, urged people to not make any assumptions following the stabbing incident in Nottingham, central England, that claimed the lives of at least three people.

Her appeal came after claims were being circulated on the internet about the identity of the 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday.

"It's completely natural to seek answers immediately when something terrible happens but it's also vital that those answers are wholly accurate," Braverman told MPs.

"Speculating out loud is never helpful and runs the risk of being counterproductive," she added. "The police have asked for patience while the inquiries continue."

The police have not yet revealed the name of the man arrested and have also not commented on his background.

Braverman assured that anti-terrorism police were helping Nottinghamshire police in the investigation, "though this does not mean that it is currently being treated as a terrorist attack".

Two students, aged 19 and a 65-year-old man were stabbed to death. The police believe that a van was stolen from the older victim which was then rammed into three other people.

Police formally released the identities of the victims as Nottingham University students Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar, and school caretaker Ian Coates. Victim’s family tell of ‘complete devastation’ The family of Barnaby Webber said that he was a "beautiful, brilliant, bright young man".

"Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain," the family said in a statement issued by police.

"He was a talented and passionate cricketer. At 19 he was just at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man," they added.

"We were so incredibly proud of Grace's achievements and what a truly lovely person she was. She leaves behind devastated extended family and friends," said Kumar's family. Thousands of mourners join families of victims for outdoor vigil Thousands of people came together to pay a heartfelt tribute to the victims of the horrific stabbing incident.

“What should have been one of our biggest celebrations turned into one of our darkest days," The Guardian quoted community officer at the union, Daisy Forster, as saying.

“What was taken from us yesterday will never be given back and the shock waves echo through our student community.” PM Sunak offers condolences Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was continuously being briefed about the developments in the Nottingham attack case. He said, “My thoughts are with those injured, and the family and loved ones of those who have lost their lives."

He also thanked the emergency services for dealing with the "shocking incident" in the city, which is home to more than 320,000 people.

(With inputs from agencies)



