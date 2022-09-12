UAE to host representation from India, US, China, Europe for 'Abu Dhabi Space Debate'

At a time when the Emirates' space sector is witnessing significant and rapid progress, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Space Agency is to host an international event featuring all major space powers. The new global forum is dubbed 'Abu Dhabi Space Debate' and its maiden edition will be held in the eponymous city in December this year. The event is meant to offer a global forum for the space industry, nations, business leaders and policymakers to come together and address the issues facing growth and innovation in space.

The event gains importance given the pace at which many nations are venturing towards developing space capabilities and are witnessing a boom in the private aerospace sector. Hosted under the patronage of UAE president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Abu Dhabi Space Debate is to take place on the 5th and 6th of December 2022.

According to Her Excellency Sarah Bint Yousif Al Amiri, Chair of the UAE Space Agency and the Abu Dhabi Space Debate Committee, the world is seeing a huge expansion in organisations developing space capabilities and potential, but that growth in the sector brings challenges, ranging from preservation of national interests through to the regulation of private sector players. "The Abu Dhabi Space Debate aims to create a global platform that will bring together a diverse and challenging audience and forge concrete progress in advancing international co-operation, standards and policy-setting for the space sector", she added.

The Emirates operates 19 Earth-orbiting satellites, whereas ten additional satellites are under development. With over 50 organisations and institutions and five research centres for space sciences, the Emirates has committed to long-term interplanetary exploration missions and the accelerated development of its emerging private sector space ecosystem.

On the importance of international collaboration in space, Al Amiri said, "Our space programme has been built on collaboration, with partners in Europe, South Korea, the US, Japan and elsewhere. We have been keen to embrace international efforts to work together on common goals and objectives, and we’re committed to supporting efforts from the Artemis Accords to the United Nations Guidelines for the Long-term Sustainability of Outer Space Activities."

The maiden edition of the Abu Dhabi Space Debate is set to gather leaders and policymakers in the public and private space sector from around the globe, particularly from China, Europe, India, Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

