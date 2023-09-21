ugc_banner

UAE imposes ban on fresh meat imports from Pakistan

ANI
Karachi, PakistanUpdated: Sep 21, 2023, 08:40 PM IST

Notably, it was following an 8-year restriction, that Pakistan was finally able to export chickens and poultry products in 2017. Photograph:(Others)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has imposed a ban on fresh meat imports from Pakistan via sea route after fungus was found on meat, according to ARY News.

A restriction was imposed when fungus was discovered on meat sent from Karachi to the UAE by a firm. The restriction will be in effect until October 10.

It should be worth mentioning that Pakistan sends fresh meat to the UAE on a monthly basis for a value of USD 12 million, reported ARY News.

The majority of Pakistan's meat exports go to Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Notably, it was following an 8-year restriction, that Pakistan was finally able to export chickens and poultry products in 2017.

