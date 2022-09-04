Typhoon Hinnamnor: Japan, China suspend ferry service and flights

With the approach of Typhoon Hinnamnor, the strongest global storm this year, China and Japan have suspended ferry services as well as flights.

Blowing it's way past Taiwan and the Koreas with fierce winds and heavy rains, Typhoon Hinnamnor is packing gusts up to 252 kilometres per hour.

According to the Hong Kong Observatory, Hinnamnor is forecasted to move gradually northward into the East China Sea.

In order to avoid accidents, more than 50,000 police officers have been deployed in Shanghai to aid with rescues and guide traffic away from dangerous areas.

Bringing the possibility of flooding, the typhoon is also expected to bring intense rainfall to the Korean Peninsula.

Warning of heavy rains in northeastern Zhejiang, Shanghai and Taiwan, China’s National Meteorological Center issued a yellow typhoon warning on Sunday.

Urging people against large gatherings both indoors and outdoors, Chinese ships were told to return to port to take shelter from the wind.

Threatening the grounding of more than 100 flights connecting the islands and parts of the main southern island of Kyushu, the typhoon lashed Okinawa and nearby islands with heavy rain and fierce winds.

With fierce rainfall hitting the pavement, footage on Japan’s NHK national television showed trees violently shaken by the storm.

Routinely seeing heavy rains that cause landslides or flash floods, Japan is currently in typhoon season and is hit by around 20 such storms a year.

According to the island’s Central News Agency, Taoyuan and Hsinchu counties in Taiwan were evacuated to shelters on Saturday amid the heavy rain and strong winds.

(With inputs from agencies)

