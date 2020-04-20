Two-year probe into child abuse website leads to arrest of 16 in Australia

A two-year international investigation into a website where users pay for child abuse material has lead to the arrest of 16 people in Australia.

According to Xinhua news agency, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) were also able to remove four Australian children from further harm.

The investigation was initiated by US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). It had provided information to international police and child protection organisations.

HSI uncovered an illicit marketplace where users paid for access to child abuse material, and were able to provide user data leading to arrests in several countries including the US and Australia.

Australia then executed 18 search warrants, arresting 16 people on 738 charges and removing four children.

Perpetrators continued to act via extensive online networks, regardless of the considerable harm inflicted on victims.

HSI Australia Attache Adam Parks said the current COVID-19 pandemic may place children at even higher risk.