Top 10 World News: Iraq lashes out at US, Russia tests new missile, more

Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi lashed out at US airstrikes on Iran-backed militia outposts on Iraq-Syria border. He termed it violation of Iraq's sovereignty. Meanwhile, Twitter has kicked off a controversy in India by showing Jammu and Kashmir as separate territory from India. In other news Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir has bolstered national security.

Read this and more in Top 10 World News

US air strikes a violation of sovereignty: Iraq prime minister

The attacks were given the green signal by President Joe Biden and was the second time the new administration has allowed such strikes since taking over in January this year.

Twitter shows J&K as separate territory from India

According to the amended rules, social media and streaming companies will be required to take down contentious content quicker, appoint grievance redressal officers and assist in investigations.

Bifurcation of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh bolstered national security: Rajnath Singh

He was speaking at an event in Ladakh

Russia test-fires new intercontinental ballistic missile: Report

The development comes as Ukraine and the United States along with other countries began their joint naval exercises in the Black Sea.

New York prosecutors give Donald Trump 24-hour deadline on legal action: Report

Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance and New York attorney general Letitia James are considering filing criminal charges against Donald Trump’s company as an entity

South Korea to build missiles similar to Israel's 'Iron Dome' to counter North Korean threat

South Korea's defence minister Suh Wook has reportedly approved the $2.6 billion missile defence system to be completed in 2035.

Blinken meets Pope, speculations on discussion over US bishops' vote

Blinken held 40 minutes of private talks with the Pope at the Vatican

Therapy dogs help victims of Miami building collapse

These therapy dogs have helped people gain sanity amid an emotional rollercoaster that the victims have been going through since the building collapse

Growing 'epidemic' of sexual violence in New Zealand: Children’s commissioner

Many girls claimed they had been harassed on more than one occasion and 20 students described getting raped by individuals or groups

How to link vaccine certificate to passport? WION explains

You can now use the Co-WIN portal to link your passport with the vaccine certificate, before travelling abroad. Find out how