Thirty-six crew test positive for coronavirus on Norwegian cruise ship

Thirty-six crew members confined on a Norwegian cruise ship have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The crew of the MS Roald Amundsen was quarantined on board the ship on Friday urriving at the northern Norwegian port of Tromso from the archipelago of Svalbard -- after four staff members tested positive for the virus and were hospitalised.

Of the 158 crew members on board, 36 are infected, Pal Jakobsen, media officer for the city of Tromso, told AFP.

The ship's company Hurtigruten had earlier indicated 33 positive tests.

The company said on Friday that four crew members "were isolated several days ago because of other disease symptoms, with no symptoms of COVID-19.

The ship had nearly 180 passengers on board since departing on July 25. None of the passengers reported symptoms related to coronavirus during the voyage.

All passengers disembarked the ship on Friday but about 60 people have since been quarantined in Tromso, the cruise line said on Saturday.

As of Friday, Norway had 9,208 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

One person died of the virus on Friday night, bringing the country's death toll to 256. It was the first coronavirus-related death in the Nordic country in two weeks.