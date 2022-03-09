Texas man guilty for role in assault on US Capitol in landmark win for prosecutors

A Texas man who joined the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump was found guilty for his role in the attack on Tuesday (March 8), a milestone victory for federal prosecutors in the first such case to go before a jury.

The defendant, Guy Reffitt, was found guilty on all five of the felony charges he faced, including bringing a gun onto the Capitol grounds and obstructing an official proceeding.

Reffitt's trial was seen as an important test case as the U.S. Justice Department attempts to secure convictions from the hundreds of defendants who have not taken plea deals.

The federal jury in Washington returned the unanimous verdict after just two hours of deliberation.

Reffitt, who is currently in custody, will learn the length of his prison sentence at a court hearing scheduled for June 8. Reffitt faces up to 20 years in prison, although defendants rarely get the maximum sentence.

Reffitt never entered the Capitol, but the video showed him egging on the crowd and leading other rioters up a set of stairs outside the building.

Reffitt, who wore a bulletproof vest and a helmet, persisted up the staircase even as police officers pelted him with pepper balls and doused him with chemical spray.

Some 200 defendants have already pleaded guilty to charges relating to the attack, which sent lawmakers running for their lives. Reffitt's trial was seen as an important test case as the U.S. Justice Department attempts to secure convictions from the hundreds of defendants who have not taken plea deals.