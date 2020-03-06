Taliban could 'possibly' seize power in Afghanistan, says Trump

As the Taliban declared open attacks on the Kabul government, US President Donald Trump said that Taliban "possibly will" seize power although he added that "not supposed to happen".

"Countries have to take care of themselves," Trump told reporters, adding,""You can only hold someone's hand for so long."

On Wednesday, the US had conducted airstrikes against Taliban fighters in Nahr-e Saraj, Helmand as a "defensive strike" after an attack on Afghan forces in southern Helmand province.

At least 20 Afghan soldiers were killed by the Taliban including policemen just as Trump had said that he had a "very good" chat with the insurgents' political chief Mullah Baradar.

Taliban fighters had attacked at least three army outposts in Imam Sahib district of Kunduz.

The violence was a setback to peace efforts between the Taliban and the Kabul government just days afer the US signed a peace deal with the Taliban in Doha.

Under the terms of the deal, the US and other foreign forces will quit Afghanistan within 14 months provided the Taliban open talks with the Kabul government and do not resort to violence.

The agreement also includes a commitment to exchange 5,000 Taliban prisoners held by the Afghan government in return for 1,000 captives, however, President Ghani had refused to set free the Taliban leading the insurgent group to declare attacks on the government.