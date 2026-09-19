/Source-code access to OpenAI was worth $6,500, and the forum break-in was worth nothing

When a security team reaches the internal source code of the most valuable AI company in the world, the reward tells you how the target values the risk. OpenAI's answer was $6,500.

That figure, and the two numbers around it, are a more useful story than the break-in itself.

The Numbers

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The tools the researchers used were ordinary paid subscriptions to AI models — on the order of $200 a month. The reported spend on tokens across their broader research was under $3,000. The human effort for the OpenAI chain was a few hours on top of a couple of days of setup.

Against that, they reached multiple OpenAI employee accounts and the company's internal code repository. The payout was $6,500.

Why The Forum Break-In Paid Nothing

The attack began at OpenAI's community forum, which runs on third-party software called Discourse. OpenAI stated that testing against that forum was explicitly excluded from its bug-bounty program, and that the award recognised only the OpenAI-side finding, not the intrusion into the forum.

That is a defensible scope decision — companies cannot pay bounties for attacks on software they do not own. But it exposes a gap that attackers read fluently: the forum was the door, and the door was out of scope. The path into a company frequently runs through exactly the systems its bounty program declines to cover.

What The Economics Actually Say

The dollar amounts matter because they describe a market, and the market has shifted.

Writing a reliable exploit for a memory-corruption bug used to require a scarce specialist and weeks of work. That scarcity was a form of security in itself: most attackers simply could not do it. When the same work can be driven by a subscription costing less than a phone bill, the pool of people who can mount a serious attack stops being small.

One security executive put it bluntly in coverage of the incident: for $200 a month, anyone can use these tools, and if it can happen to a company as well-resourced as OpenAI, it can happen to anyone.

The Bounty Is Not The Point, And Also Is

It would be unfair to read $6,500 as OpenAI lowballing. Bounty amounts follow published schedules tied to severity and scope, and the researchers did the work through a legitimate program and were paid under its rules. They have not publicly complained about the figure.

The point is the asymmetry the figure reveals. A finding that cost a few thousand dollars and a few days to produce, and that reached a company's crown jewels, was settled for the price of a mid-range laptop. Whatever the right number is, the gap between the cost of the attack and the value of what it touched is the thing defenders should be alarmed by.

The Comparison Nobody Made Explicit

The researchers reported their findings and caused no harm — that is what white-hat security work means. But the same access, taken by someone with different intentions, would not have been sold back to OpenAI for $6,500.

A working path to a frontier lab's internal code has a value on other markets that no bounty schedule tries to match, and it need never be disclosed at all. The economics that made this cheap to find make it cheap to find quietly.

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