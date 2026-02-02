/Son of Norway’s Crown Princess, Marius Borg Hoiby, to stand trial on rape, drugs and abuse charges

Marius Borg Hoiby, the eldest son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit, is set to appear in an Oslo court on Tuesday (February 3) in a criminal case that has placed scrutiny on the royal family. The 29-year-old was formally charged in August following a lengthy police investigation. Prosecutors have brought forward 38 charges, including multiple counts of rape, domestic abuse involving a former partner, violent assaults against another woman, and the alleged transport of 3.5 kilograms of marijuana. Additional accusations include issuing death threats and committing traffic violations. If found guilty, Høiby could receive a prison sentence of up to 10 years. The trial is expected to continue until mid-March. Despite the seriousness of the charges, he has remained at liberty while awaiting trial.

Who is Marius Borg Hoiby?

Hoiby is the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from a relationship before her marriage to Crown Prince Haakon. He does not hold a royal title and has never carried out official duties. His legal troubles escalated after several arrests in 2024 related to various allegations.

What are the cases against Marius Borg Hoiby?

According to the indictment, the case involves four alleged rapes said to have occurred between 2018 and November 2024. Prosecutors also accuse Høiby of abusing and threatening a former partner over more than a year, as well as assaulting a subsequent partner and breaching a restraining order. His defense lawyer, Petar Sekulic, has said that Hoiby denies all sexual assault accusations and most of the violence-related charges. Sekulic said his client plans to give a comprehensive explanation of his version of events during the trial.