'Situation at the front is difficult': Zelensky claims Russian forces try to advance in Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Tuesday (November 29) said that the Russian forces attempting to advance in the Donbas region and Kharkiv. Zelensky said that the situation at the frontline remains difficult.

In his video address, the Ukrainian president said: "The situation at the front is difficult. Despite extremely large losses, the occupiers are still trying to advance on the Donetsk region, gain a foothold in the Luhansk region, move into the Kharkiv region, they are planning something in the south."

His remarks came after he recently claimed that Russia might launch new missile strikes on Ukraine in the coming days. He had warned military troops and citizens stating that they should be prepared for a difficult situation.

The eastern Donbas region of Ukraine is made up of the provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk, where there has been fierce combat between Ukrainian and Russian forces for months.

Meanwhie, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday (November 29) said, "We have to be prepared for more refugees crossing into the rest of Europe."

Stoltenberg added that the influx of refugees is because of Russia's "deliberate attack on critical services, heating, light, water, gas" in Ukraine.

"Russia is using brutal missile and drone attacks to leave Ukraine cold and dark this winter. President Putin is trying to weaponise winter, to force Ukrainians to freeze or flee," he said.

Meanwhile, NATO allies pledged more weapons for Kyiv as well as equipment to aid in restoring the country's power and heat that had been cut off by Russian strikes.

