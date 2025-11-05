/SHOCKING! Man gropes, attempts to kiss Mexico’s President Claudia during public event — VIDEO

A man who appeared to be intoxicated groped and attempted to kiss Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum before an official intervened in Mexico City on Tuesday. The disturbing scene unfolded in the historic downtown area of the city while the president was interacting with the public on the street.

The incident captured on phone has since gone viral on social media, raising serious concerns about her security detail. The video, which is widely circulating on social media, shows a man who appeared to be intoxicated, approaching her from behind, grabbing her, and attempting to kiss her while she was speaking to citizens.

For several moments, no security staff intervened, allowing the man to approach uncomfortably close before officials eventually pulled him away. Sheinbaum, appearing tense yet composed, calmly brushed his hands aside, saying softly, “Don’t worry.”

The incident has sparked anger and renewed concerns among netizens about presidential security, particularly as Sheinbaum is known for her open, people-first approach, much like her mentor and predecessor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Netizens react to the viral video

One of the netizens reacted to the video, "They need to lock him up. Piece of shit probably does that all the time to people without security. Why are they laughing."

"This is disgusting. Arrest that disrespectful man. Even as president women are harassed. Wtf, "the next added.

Another said, "The guy was probably drinking. You can hear him at the end youuu are veryyy hot."

The next also said," The security forces are either stupid or the president's security arrangements are weak. How can he possibly defend his country and protect his people? It's shameful and inappropriate."