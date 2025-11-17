/Sheikh Hasina's death penalty: ‘Sham verdict’ by ‘undemocratic regime’, says son Sajeeb Wazed | WION Exclusive

Sajeeb Wazed, the son of Bangladesh’s ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, has denounced the death sentence handed down to his mother as a “complete sham” orchestrated by an “unelected and undemocratic regime.” Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, Wazed, who lives in the United States, said the trial was rushed in under 100 days after laws were amended without parliamentary approval.

“My mother wasn’t even allowed to select her own attorneys,” he said. “Our lawyers were barred from court, and she was defended by a public defender.”

He accused the Yunus administration of aligning with the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and turning Bangladesh into “an extension of Pakistan,” citing recent high-level visits by Pakistani officials. Wazed vowed escalating protests and nationwide shutdowns, rejecting upcoming elections as “one-sided” after the Awami League was banned.

Sidhant Sibal: Your response to the verdict on former PM Sheikh Hasina?

Sajeeb Wazed: The verdict is a sham. You have a regime that is completely unelected and undemocratic. They had to amend the laws to fast-track this trial, which you cannot amend the law without parliament. A trial of this historic nature was conducted within 100 days; that's impossible. My mother wasn't even allowed to select her own attorneys. Our attorneys were barred from going to the courts at all, and she was defended by a public defender. So this was a sham trial. We knew what the verdict was going to be. Everybody knew what the verdict was going to be.

Sidhant Sibal: So what next? Do you plan to go for an appeal?

Sajeeb Wazed: Right now, there is no rule of law in Bangladesh. This regime is doing everything completely legally, and the courts are rubber-stamping everything. So right now, there's no point in trying to do anything. There's no legal Avenue. But in the future, when the rule of law returns, because everything in this trial was done so illegally, it will all get thrown out.



Sidhant Sibal: There has been a statement by the Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry urging India for extradition as well. What's your take on that?



Sajeeb Wazed: My take is simple. The request has to be legal to comply with any treaties. Again, an illegal regime, illegally amended laws, and sham trials. Why would the government of any country comply with such an illegal request?

Sidhant Sibal: We saw a lot of engagement between the Yunus interim government and the Pakistani Government as well. We saw the visit of the Pakistani military officials, political leaders, as well. What do you make out of it?

Sajeeb Wazed: The Yunus regime is backed by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, who are an Islamist and terrorist organisation that oppose the creation of Bangladesh; they have always been close to Pakistan. They never wanted separation from Pakistan, and the Yunus regime is making Bangladesh basically an extension of Pakistan.

Sidhant Sibal: What's your future course of action?