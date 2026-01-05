/Second strike in Venezuela? Trump’s fresh warning after capturing Maduro: ‘If they don't behave...’

After capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and launching strikes in Caracas, US President Donald Trump issued a fresh warning to the South American nation, suggesting a second strike in the country “if they don’t behave”. This comes after American forces on Saturday (Jan 3) seized the Venezuelan leader in what it described as its war against drug cartels and drug lords. In an operation titled Operation Absolute Resolve, the American forces entered Venezuela, bombed Caracas and captured Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, from their presidential palace.

“We were prepared to do a second strike,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. When asked whether another military operation was off the table now, Trump replied , “No, it’s not. If they don’t behave, we’ll do a second strike.”

Speaking of the US operation in Caracas, Trump said, “Amazing talent and tremendous patriotism, bravery. The bravery was incredible.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

While no US casualties in the operation, Trump said, “You know, a lot of Cubans were killed yesterday,” adding that there was “a lot of death on the other side, unfortunately.” Meanwhile, Havana authorities said that 32 Cubans were killed during the US attack on Caracas that resulted in the capture of Maduro. One Colombian was also killed.

Trump’s war against drugs

Trump also warned Mexico, Colombia, and Cuba of a possible US military action. He said that Mexico’s President, Claudia Sheinbaum, was scared and suggested that a US operation could target Colombian President Gustavo Petro. The US president also claimed that Cuba was “ready to fall”, adding that “a lot of Cubans were killed” during the US operation to seize the Venezuelan leader.

Trump said, “You have to do something with Mexico. Mexico has to get their act together,” and better combat drug trafficking. He claimed that he had repeatedly offered US troops to Mexico, but Sheinbaum is “concerned, she’s a little afraid”.

He added, “Colombia’s very sick too. Run by a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States.” Referring to Colombian President Gustavo Petro, Trump said, “And he’s not going to be doing it very long.” When asked whether that meant a US operation targeting the Colombian leader, Trump replied, “Sounds good to me.”