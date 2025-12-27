/Russia accuses Zelensky of seeking to ‘torpedo’ US plan as Ukrainian capital rocked by powerful explosions

Russia on Friday (Dec 26) accused Ukrainian President and his European allies of seeking to “torpedo” a US-brokered plan to end the war ahead of Volodymyr Zelensky’s scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump in Florida this weekend. Meanwhile, Kyiv was rocked by several powerful explosions on Saturday (Dec 27) as authorities warned of a possible missile attack.

This comes as Trump intensifies efforts to end the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II. The US President is expected to discuss new proposals in Sunday’s meeting with Zelensky.

The 20-point peace plan would freeze the current frontlines but allow Kyiv to pull back troops from the east, where demilitarised buffer zones could be created, Zelensky revealed this week.

Powerful explosions rock Kyiv

Ahead of the Sunday talks, powerful explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital. Ukrainian air force sounded a nationwide air alert and warned of drones and missiles moving towards Kyiv and several other regions in the country.