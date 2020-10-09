Residents leave Louisiana as Hurricane Delta set for 'devastating damage'

Hurricane Delta was seen to be fast approaching Louisiana on Friday packing winds of up to 325 kph as residents fled the area.

Hurricane Delta was has been put under Category 3 storm as Louisiana shut down schools and offices and people began travelling inland away from coastal areas to avoid the storm.

The latest hurricane comes just months after Hurricane Laura as a meteorologist at the National weather service office in New Orleans said Delta is set to make landfall on Friday in southwest Louisiana, between Lake Charles and Lafayette.

Lake Charles was devasted by Hurricane Laura in August which was a Category 4 storm.

The NHC said the storm could drive a 4-to 11-foot storm surge at Vermilion Bay on the coast and could also result in tornados. Energy companies in the US Gulf coast have already closed bulk of their operations ahead of the hurricane.

The NHC added that "devastating damage" may occur as the storm battered down towards southwestern Louisiana.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said at least 2,400 National Guard troops will be mobilized to carry out relief operations amid traffic jams in Lake Charles as people continued to leave the droves.