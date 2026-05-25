/RAF jet with UK defence secretary faces scare after Russia jams GPS signals

Russia jammed the signals of an RAF jet flying the UK defence secretary from Estonia as it reached near its border, The Times reported. John Healey was on his way back after meeting British soldiers when the incident happened. The attack left the plane's GPS disabled, and the pilots had to use a different navigation system, the report stated, adding that smartphones and laptops were unable to connect to the internet.

The incident follows reports that two Russian warplanes intercepted an RAF spy plane over the Black Sea last month. It is not known whether Healy was purposely targeted, although the Dassault Falcon 900LX aircraft's path was visible on aircraft tracking websites. The Ministry of Defence has not commented on what a source to Sky News described as "reckless Russia interference". "RAF is well prepared to deal with this activity", the person said.

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Russia jams plane signals as part of modern warfare

Photographers and a reporter were also on board the plane and were told it could still operate safely. Russia has been routinely blamed for such incidents where the GPS is disabled as part of modern war. In September 2025, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen's plane also suffered suspected GPS jamming. The plane landed safely, adding, "We have received information from Bulgarian authorities that they suspect Russia carried out this blatant interference."

Last month, a Russian Su-35 fighter got so close to a Rivet Joint surveillance aircraft that its emergency systems were triggered and the autopilot was disabled. A Su-27 jet also passed six times in front of the RAF plane, and came as close as 19ft from its nose.