The commander of the British armed forces has called the rumours that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ill or could be killed "wishful thinking". Admiral Tony Radakin also stated that Russia poses "the biggest threat" to the UK and that its struggle would last for decades when the Conservative party choose a replacement for Prime Minister Boris Johnson. After suffering setbacks in the conflict in Ukraine, Russia's ground troops might now be less of a threat, according to the military leader.

As reported by AFP, according to the Admiral, the invasion has resulted in the deaths or injuries of 50,000 Russian soldiers and the destruction of approximately 1,700 Russian tanks and 4,000 armoured battle vehicles. He said, "But Russia continues to be a nuclear power. It's got cyber capabilities, it's got space capabilities and it's got particular programmes under water so it can threaten the underwater cables that allow the world's information to transit around the whole globe."

When Johnson's successor assumes office on September 6, briefings on the military will be dominated by Ukraine, Radakin said, “And then we have to remind the prime minister of the extraordinary responsibility they have with the UK as a nuclear power, and that is part of the initiation for a new British prime minister."

In the meantime, Radakin was questioned over a BBC investigation that revealed commandos in Britain's elite Special Air Service (SAS) corps murdered at least 54 Afghans in questionable circumstances 10 years ago, but the military chain of command stifled concerns. He said that although military police had already determined "that did not happen," they would conduct another investigation if fresh, conclusive proof appeared.

(with inputs from agencies)