/Putin cosying up to Trump loyals? Russian Prez calls Musk ‘genius’, reveals they are in ‘close’ contact

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Elon Musk as a “real genius”, revealing that Moscow is in close contact with the billionaire over satellite technology. Speaking at the Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow on Wednesday (Oct 28), Putin discussed Russia’s satellite internet project, Rassvet, and the need to coordinate its operations with Musk’s Starlink network.

“He’s a genius, a real genius,” Putin said of Musk, according to a BBC translation. “We are in close contact with our American partners, including Mr Musk.”

Why Russia wants to coordinate with Starlink

Putin said communication with Musk was important to prevent satellites operated by the two networks from interfering with one another in orbit.

“We and our American partners value this mutually, and despite all the political questions, we are working hard,” he said.

Starlink, operated by Musk’s SpaceX, has launched roughly 13,000 satellites, according to the company. Russia’s Rassvet network, by comparison, has only a couple of dozen satellites currently in orbit, according to online satellite trackers.

The Russian Embassy in South Africa described Rassvet as “Russia’s Starlink alternative”, adding that the project “marks only the country’s first steps in this field”.

Starlink’s role in the Ukraine war

Musk’s satellite network has played a significant role in Ukraine’s war effort, helping the country maintain communications as Russian forces advance. However, Ukrainian military forces experienced sudden Starlink connectivity problems last week, with Musk acknowledging that SpaceX had deliberately disrupted the service.

Putin’s remarks come amid signs of renewed engagement between Washington and Moscow, even as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches its five-year mark.

US President Donald Trump recently announced a deal with Russia to import diesel to help ease soaring fuel prices linked to the US war with Iran ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. His administration also waived certain sanctions against Russia.

Meanwhile, US envoy Steve Witkoff described Putin as a “humanitarian” after a US citizen was released from Russian custody.