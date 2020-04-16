Pregnant UK nurse dies from COVID-19; but baby survives

A 28-year-old pregnant nurse from Britain has died after contracting coronavirus but her baby girl was delivered successfully and is healthy now.

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, who worked as a nurse on a general ward at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital for five years, died of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Her baby daughter was delivered successfully by caesarean section and is doing well, the hospital said.

"It is with great sadness that I can confirm the death of one of our nurses, Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, who passed away on Sunday," said David Carter, chief executive of the trust.

"Mary worked here for five years and was a highly valued and loved member of our team, a fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this trust.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Mary's family and friends at this sad time." The announcement of the death comes amid an ongoing row over the lack of protective equipment provided for frontline healthcare staff in the UK during the crisis.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK has reached 98,476. A total of 12,868 people confirmed to have had the virus have died.



(With inputs from agencies)