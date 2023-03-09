Pentagon refrains from sharing evidence of alleged Russian war crimes with international court. Here's why

The United States is purportedly refraining from sharing the American intelligence with the International Criminal Court (ICC) on "war crimes" allegedly committed by Russia during ongoing war in Ukraine, New York Times reported.

The report cited current and former officials that the U.S. Department of Defese has held back from sharing evidence on acts, which it said were "war crimes", for the reason that it may act as a precedent that could impact US soldiers involved in wars on foreign lands in the future.

Joe Biden to take final call: Report

The report said that the US National Security Council, in its February 3 meeting, sought to find solution to the conflict. But the defence secretary Lloyd Austin was reportedly adamant to not inform the International Criminal Court (ICC) of the Russian actions in Ukraine based on the US intelligence reports from the region. The situation remains at a deadlock with the US President Joe Biden yet to make a decision on it.

GOP senator Lindsey Graham, who was a part of the congressional resolution that called for US support to International Criminal Court over war in Ukraine, held the Pentagon responsible for blocking vital intel. “DoD [Department of Defence] opposed the legislative change – it passed overwhelmingly – and they are now trying to undermine the letter and spirit of the law. It seems to me that DoD is the problem child here, and the sooner we can get the information into the hands of the ICC, the better off the world will be," Graham said.

The Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, was partly formulated by the United States. This, finally became a 1998 treaty that established the International Criminal Court.

The US officials, at present remain divided, on utilising the statute amid ongoing war in Ukraine. They argue that in the future, the US adversaries can prosecute American troops utilising the same. One of the safeguards mentioned in the statute point out that the ICC will only exercise its power if a suspect's home country fail to carry out prosecution.

