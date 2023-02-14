Peacock faces car park ban after 'trashing' BMW

A peacock was locked up by an owner of an arts and crafts centre after the bird damaged the car of a visitor.

John Blunt is the owner of Ferrers Centre which is in Staunton Harold located on the border of Derbyshire and Leicestershire.

Blunt said that the peacock “Toby” pecked at the outer side of a shiny black BMW car after seeing his reflection when the car was standing at the parking site, causing damage worth hundreds of pounds.

A peahen mate was bought by Blunt for Toby in the hope that seeing the peahen will improve his mood and he will be able to regain his lost freedom.

"A black car was badly scratched by him and he was seen doing it. He was pecking at his reflection, pecking the black paintwork of the car. I think it's quite common if they see their reflection but it's a first time for us. Being my peacock on my land it was my responsibility so I'm faced with a bill for the damage,” Blunt said.

The peacock's pen has been covered with netting for the time being so that he doesn't get out. "I'd ideally like to let him out again because he's become an enormous attraction,” said Blunt.

He added that he had hoped giving a potential mate to Toby would curb his urge to peck on cars, however, so far the peahen was "playing hard to get".

However, he remains optimistic about romance eventually blossoming between the pair.

"We're hoping that they'll get together and lay some eggs. Who knows we might have some little baby peacocks," Blunt added.

