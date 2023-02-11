Opposing voices emerge from Anglican churches over same-sex couples

The Church of England has taken a decision to bless same-sex couples just days ago but there are signs that the momentous decision has divided the global Anglican church. Voices from the Anglican churches, prominently from developing countries have expressed displeasure at the latest decision which is being hailed by many to be a positive step.

The Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches (GSFA) has now said that Church of England's new stance “goes against the overwhelming mind of the Anglican Communion”. The GSFA represents Anglican churches in 24 countries and provinces that include Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda.

Leaders from Anglican churches in the global south are planning to meet on Monday to deliberate on the issue and take a dominant position within the church. News reports suggest that there are plans to relegate Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, to a marginal position.

As quoted by The Guardian, archbishop of Alexandria Samy Fawzy Shehata told the synod that “crossing this line of blessing same-sex unions will alienate 75% of the Anglican Communion” and “lead eventually to impaired and broken communion”. Synod is the governing body of the Church of England.