Now, China bans foreign teaching materials in schools

China's education ministry on Wednesday announced it was banning foreign teaching materials like textbooks and classic novels in schools and said it would "tighten" its review system on teaching materials.

The ministry said it would "insist on the guiding principles of Marxism and reflect the Chinese style.”

“All primary and secondary school teaching materials must reflect the will of the party and the country,” it said, adding, so that "students bear the great responsibility of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”

China's latest move comes amid reports of the Communist Party preparing to rewrite the holy books of Islam and Christianity amid the crackdown on Uighurs in Xinjiang.

Last year, the Communist nation had released a code of ethics for Chinese journalists.

The code said journalists needed to safeguard the country's political and cultural security and social stability while urging the press to report on people-centered approach at work.

The code also insisted journalists report truly and accurately on events and make full use of technology.