New York mayor Eric Adams accused of sexually assaulting female coworker

A woman has accused New York City Mayor Eric Adams of sexually assaulting her nearly 30 years ago, US media reported on Thursday (Nov 23).

The civil suit claims that the plaintiff "was sexually assaulted by Defendant Eric Adams in New York, New York in 1993 while they both worked for the City of New York."

In the filing, the accuser, whose identity has not been revealed, is seeking a trial and at least $5 million in relief, reported news agency AFP citing The Messenger.

Adams has "vigorously" denied the accusation saying that he does not even remember meeting the plaintiff and that he wouldn't ever do anything to cause anyone physical harm.

"The mayor does not know who this person is. If they ever met, he doesn't recall it," a City hall spokesperson said in a statement.

"But he would never do anything to physically harm another person and vigorously denies any such claim."

The suit was submitted under the New York Adult Survivors Act, a law that was passed last year and opened a one-year window for sexual assault claims to be filed, which otherwise happened too far in the past to sue. The window expires on Friday.

Former police officer, Adams took office in January 2022 as New York's second Black mayor in the history of the United States.

He also faces a corruption probe into campaign financing. Federal investigators are investigating whether Adams's 2021 campaign connived with Turkey's government and other actors.

