New photo purports to show Russia's 'General Armageddon' for first time since Wagner mutiny

A prominent Russian media figure posted a new image on social media on Monday (September 4), that seems to show Russian General Sergei Surovikin, who has not been seen in public since the Wagner mercenary group launched a failed coup in June.

Ksenia Sobchak shared the image and wrote in a caption to the picture: "General Sergei Surovikin is out. Alive, healthy, at home, with his family, in Moscow. Photo taken today." The authenticity and other details of the photo can not be independently verified by WION.

Earlier, local media reported that Surovikin, who was once the commander of Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine, has been dismissed as head of the country's aerospace forces.

Reports also claimed that Surovikin had known about Yevgeny Prigozhin's planned coup, which failed.

He gained prominence as "General Armageddon" for his aggressive military strategies in Chechnya and Syria. He headed Russia's aerospace forces since October 2017.

Last month, Alexei Venediktov, a well-connected former head of the now-defunct Ekho Moskvy radio station, wrote on his Telegram channel that Surovikin had been removed by an official decree.

Russia's state-run RIA news agency quoted a source as saying that the "ex-chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces Sergei Surovikin has been relieved of his post".

Surovikin was widely viewed by Russian war commentators as a forceful and capable figure.

The late Wagner boss who died in a private jet crash last month, was fiercely critical of Russia's defence establishment but spoke highly of Surovikin, calling him "a man who is not afraid of responsibility".

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)

