The Afghan man, who was accused of shooting two members of the US National Guard near White House, pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday (Dec 2). Rahmanullah Lakanwal virtually appeared in the court from his hospital bed. After he allegedly shot the two troops, the FBI announced murder charges against him. This came after one of the shot members was declared dead and another is still fighting for his life. “There are certainly many more charges to come, but we are upgrading the initial charges of assault to murder in the first degree,” Jeanine Pirro told Fox News this morning.

Talking about the survivor of the attack, West Virginia US Rep. Riley Moore said he was "the best of use here". Moore said that Andrew Wolfe, the survivor who is still in critical condition, was "a fighter. He said he knew Wolfe’s father, who serves as a deputy sheriff in the county next to his.

“The amazing part about it is how they encapsulate the true spirit of West Virginians. I called them yesterday to offer some hope and prayers for them, and I came away from that phone call feeling that they have instilled hope in me," he said.

“They’re asking all of us to just continue to pray for Andy. He is fighting. He’s a fighter. He’s the best of us here in West Virginia, and his parents are asking us just to continue to pray for his life,” Moore added.