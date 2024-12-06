Washington

Elon Musk was in the spotlight at Capitol Hill on Thursday as he arrived carrying his four-year-old son on his shoulders. The 53-year-old, was in the Capitol building in Washington, DC to meet Senate Majority Leader John Thune. The SpaceX CEO decided to bring with him X Æ A-12, or 'X' for short, who was dressed almost the same as daddy dearest. He held a small orange basketball in one of his hands.

Little X donned dress pants, a gray sweater, and a sports jacket, while Musk was dressed in a suit and a tie. As he carried the toddler on hs shoulders, making his way through the crowds, everyone's attention turned to his son. The little boy sported spiked hair and reporters and photographers couldn't help but notice the uncanny resemblance. The father-son duo was even caught making similar facial expressions at times.

Musk's son X was born in May 2020. The billionaire has a total of 12 kids from three women. This was not X's first political appearance as he was with his dad during Donald Trump's election night victory celebrations at Mar-a-Lago. He was also seen alongside Musk at a Trump rally a week before that.

Musk's son was at Trump events

He was fully drenched in election fervour, sporting a red MAGA hat which read "Make voting great again", and holding up a Trump/Vance sign. Melania Trump could be seen talking to the young lad at the event.

His other offspring, Vivian Jenna Wilson, was in the news recently for criticising Musk. Vivian uses her mother's surname and does not wish to be associated with the billionaire. Musk has been vocal about his criticim of gender-affirming care, saying that he had "lost [his] son" to it.

He said, "The reason it's called deadnaming is because your son is dead", and added that his son was "killed by the woke mind virus".

Musk has been picked by President-elect Trump to lead the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Vivek Ramaswamy would be working alongside Musk to cut down on $6.5 trillion of expenditure. The two were at the Capitol to discuss their plans with the lawmakers before the next administration takes over.

DOGE would not go on indefinitely. The department, that has an external advisory role, would be dismantled in 2026. Ramaswamy said in a post on X recently that DOGE would be "deleted" two years later.