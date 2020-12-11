Morning news brief: USFDA advisors okay COVID vaccine, Johnson mulls no-deal Brexit, more

A panel of outside advisors to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has voted to endorse the emergency use of Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccine. This paves the way for USFDA to clear the vaccine for its use in the US. Brexit trade deal talks between Britain and European Union (EU) are still in uncertain stage. UK PM Boris Johnson has said that there was 'strong possibility' of a no-deal Brexit. Read this and more in our morning new brief.



US FDA advisors recommend authorisation of Pfizer Covid vaccine

BioNTech last month said a two-dose regimen of the vaccine was 95% effective in preventing illness from COVID-19.



Strong possibility of no-deal Brexit: UK PM Boris Johnson





The trade deal talks between EU and Britain are stuck on issues such as competition rules, fishing rights and economic fair play

Coronavirus vaccine to arrive in Canada in 'few days', says PM Justin Trudeau





His comments came just a day after Canada's health regulators granted emergency approval Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. 30,000 doses will arrive in Canada in the beginning



US believes in reports of involvement of Eritrean troops in Tigray conflict





A spokesperson for the US State Department further called on any Eritrean soldiers there to pull out.



250-kg live bomb from 1971 war found buried near Dhaka airport



On information, the bomb disposal unit of the Air Force's Bangabandhu Base rushed to the spot and defused the 250-kg bomb, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

US brokers deal establishing ties between Israel and Morocco