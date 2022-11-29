Morning news brief: UK's 'golden era' with China is over, says Sunak, US plans energy aid for Ukraine & more 

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivered his first major foreign policy speech in London on Monday (November 28) as he called out China, stating that the "golden era" of ties with China was over. In other news, Elon Musk targeted Apple in a series of tweets on Monday, saying that the company has threatened to block Twitter Inc from its app store without giving any reason for it. Meanwhile, the Biden administration plans to release new energy aid for Ukraine to help restore power.

Click on the headlines to read more:

In reference to former finance minister George Osborne's stance on Sino-British ties in 2015, Sunak said: "Let’s be clear, the so-called 'golden era' is over, along with the naive idea that trade would lead to social and political reform."

The billionaire CEO of Twitter and Tesla also said that the iPhone maker had stopped advertising on the social media platform and was pressuring Twitter over content moderation demands.

A senior State Department official on Tuesday said that the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken will announce the aid to help Ukraine in restoring power. The official said that the US has been working with the country's utilities and hardware providers along with European nations to install equipment that would help in restoring high-voltage transmission stations that have been damaged by the Russian missile strikes, Reuters reported.

