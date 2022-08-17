Morning news brief: Elon Musk to buy Manchester United, Trump’s passports returned and more

After Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk appears to be on a spending spree as the billionaire announced that he’s purchasing soccer team Manchester United Plc. In other news, former US President Donald Trump asserted that his passports, which were stolen by FBI agents during a raid, have now been returned, CBS News and NBC News confirmed. In other news, current US President Joe Biden has signed The Inflation Reduction Act, a significantly scaled-back version of his election manifesto promises of the Build Back Better plan. Finally, the front-runner to become the UK’s next prime minister, Liz Truss, in a leaked audio tape made public, said that Britons needed to put in more work because they lack skills and applications.

After Twitter, Elon Musk sets his sight on Manchester United

But it could just be yet another pointless tweet by the world's richest person. As Reuters points out Musk has a history of making "irrelevant tweets".

Trump's passports returned a day after the former Prez claimed they were 'stolen' by the FBI

Reportedly, the FBI's 'filter team' which screens the contents seized during the raids discovered the three passports.

Moreover, FBI justified its stance of taking the passports along with the documents by saying, "When executing search warrants, the bureau follows search and seizure procedures ordered by courts, then returns items that we do not need to be retained for law enforcement purposes."

Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act; a toned down version of his Build Back Better plan

"The Inflation Reduction Act will help save money on prescription drugs, cut health care premiums, cut energy costs, take aggressive action on climate, and make large corporations pay their fair share in taxes. We got it done." the US President tweeted.

PM hopeful Liz Truss criticises UK employees, in a controversial leaked audio. Here's what she said

AFP reports that the two-minute audio tape, was recorded between 2017 and 2019, when Truss was a senior minister in the finance ministry. In it she claimed that part of the reason for the UK's comparatively low productivity was down to employees' "mindset and attitude."

