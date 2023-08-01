Morning brief: Ukraine's drone attack in Moscow, 16 crushed to death in India as crane collapses, and more

Russia on Tuesday (August 1) accused Kyiv of hitting a high-rise building in Moscow with a drone, prompting authorities to briefly close Vnukovo international airport. The office tower that was targeted on Tuesday was the same which came under attack on Sunday.

Breaking news from India: At least 16 people lost their lives in Maharashtra state as a girder launcher crane collapsed and crushed them. Death toll is likely to go up as several people are feared trapped under the debris.

Meanwhile, in a major development from Africa, Mali and Burkina Faso have said that any military intervention in Niger to restore deposed President Mohamed Bazoum would be considered a "declaration of war" against the countries.

Russian media reported another Ukrainian drone hit an office tower in Moscow Tuesday. According to the city's mayor, several drones were shot down while attempting to fly into Moscow. One of the drones hit the same office tower in Moscow City that was struck earlier, causing damage to the facade on the 21st floor.

At least 16 people were crushed to death and four injured after a girder launcher crane collapsed on them Monday (July 31) late night in India’s southwestern state of Maharashtra.

Mali and Burkina Faso, both neighbours of Niger, have issued a joint statement and have warned against military intervention in Niger, calling it a "declaration of war".

For a third straight day, clashes continued between rival factions in a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon, leaving 11 people dead, since the fighting began last week.

