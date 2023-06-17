ugc_banner

Morning brief: Macron meets Saudi crown prince, racist face of Minneapolis police exposed, and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Jun 17, 2023, 10:12 AM IST

Morning news brief. Photograph:(Agencies)

Good morning. Start your day with WION's morning brief.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called for a "rapid end to the institutional political vacuum in Lebanon" during their meeting on Friday. The talks took place as Lebanon failed to elect a new president for the 12th time increasing the risk of a prolonged power vacuum. The US Justice Department's report has exposed the excessive force and discriminatory practices routinely used by Minneapolis police against Black and Native American people, three years after George Floyd's killing.

Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for talks on Friday in Paris, where the two leaders called for a "rapid end to the institutional political vacuum in Lebanon", stated the Elysee.

floyd
 

Over three years after Black US citizen George Floyd's last words 'Let me breathe' became a rallying cry against racism in the United States, it has been revealed that the police in Minneapolis routinely use excessive force and discriminate against Black and Native American people.
 

Bolsanaro

One of the closest aides of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is found to have harboured plans for a military coup in the country to prevent the transition of power following the October presidential elections last year.  

taiwan

People’s Liberation Army (PLA) lieutenant general He Lei said that Taiwan, after unification with mainland China, can give its own governance ideas as they do not violate the “one China” principle.

Iranian President Raisi meets Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel

 

