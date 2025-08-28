Google Preferred
Minnesota school shooting: Shooter Robin Westman visited site to plan the attack

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 28, 2025, 22:26 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2025, 22:26 IST
Minnesota school shooting: Shooter Robin Westman visited site to plan the attack

Story highlights

Police have found that Robin Westman visited the church weeks ago under the pretext of wanting to reconnect with the Catholic faith at the school, which the shooter once attended. 

The alleged shooter of the Minneapolis shooting likely intended to carry out the attack with the intent of inflicting many more casualties among the children targeted. Police have found that Robin Westman visited the church weeks ago under the pretext of wanting to reconnect with the Catholic faith at the school, which the shooter once attended.

They believe that during that visit, he created the detailed, hand-drawn diagram of the church’s interior that was shown on a video the shooter set to publish on YouTube around the time the attack began

Suspect bought the rifle 'legally'

There was a rifle, a shotgun, and a pistol, which had all been lawfully purchased by the shooter, the Minnesota police chief said. He added that it is believed the shooter acted alone. Moreover, the police have claimed that the suspect had a manifesto that he was planning to release on YouTube. There is no update to share on a motive at this time, O’Hara, Minneapolis police chief, said, adding that investigators have search warrants for three locations. O’Hara said it “appeared to show him at the scene and included some disturbing writings”. He added that the content has now been taken down with the assistance of the FBI.

Suspect had a ‘disturbing’ manifesto, says police

In the investigation into the Minnesota school shooting, police have claimed that the suspect had a manifesto that he was planning to release on YouTube. There is no update to share on a motive at this time, O’Hara, Minneapolis police chief, said, adding that investigators have search warrants for three locations.

He added that the content has now been taken down with the assistance of the FBI. Moreover, the police revealed that the alleged shooter purchased a rifle, a shotgun, and a pistol.

