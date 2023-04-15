Minneapolis becomes first US city to allow broadcast of Islamic call to prayer at all hours

As the first major American city to permit the announcement, or "adhan," to be heard over speakers five times a day, year-round, Minneapolis will permit the broadcast of the Muslim call to prayer at all hours.

The Minneapolis City Council overwhelmingly decided on Thursday to change the city's noise ordinance, which had barred morning and late-evening calls at specific times of the year owing to noise limits, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The decision took place during the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims.

“The Constitution doesn’t sleep at night,” said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, after the vote. He said the action in Minneapolis shows the world that a “nation founded on freedom of religion makes good on its promise.”

Since at least the 1990s, a significant portion of East African immigrants have lived in Minneapolis, where mosques are now commonplace. No organised community resistance was raised to the decision. Next week, it is anticipated that Mayor Jacob Frey will sign the bill.

“Minneapolis has become a city for all religions,” Imam Mohammed Dukuly of Masjid An-Nur mosque in Minneapolis told the Associated press, who was among several Muslim leaders who witnessed the vote.

In order to allow the adhan to be broadcast outdoors five times per day during Ramadan, city officials collaborated with the Dar Al-Hijrah mosque three years ago. When light first comes in the morning, at midday, in the middle to late afternoon, at sunset, and when the night sky appears, prayers are performed. Summertime sunrise in Minnesota can come as early as 5:30 a.m., and the solstice sunset occurs after 9 p.m.

Last year, the city permitted broadcasts all year long, but only from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., eliminating early morning and occasionally late night prayer.

Jewish and Christian leaders who recently attended a public meeting supported extending the adhan's hours.

Councilwoman Lisa Goodman, who on Thursday was observing the last day of Passover, stated that there are no legal limitations on the Jewish call to prayer, which is typically spoken rather than broadcast.

(With inputs from agencies)

