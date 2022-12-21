Mexico: Authorities arrest brother of one of the most wanted cartel chief

Brother of Nemesio Oseguera, one of Mexico's most wanted cartel chief, was arrested by authorities on Tuesday morning (December 20). The arrest was made in the state of Jalisco, dealing a blow to the catel.

Antonio Oseguera Cervantes, brother of Nemesio, was captured in a town on the outskirts of Guadalajara in a joint operation with the army, national guard and other authorities, the armed forces said in a statement.

He was then taken to a detention centre.

Nemesio Oseguera is the head of the violent Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) group. He is arguably the most-wanted kingpin in all of Mexico. In 2018, a $10 million bounty was placed on his head by US authorities.

Also known as "El Mencho," he is one of the few long-term cartel leaders in Mexico to have evaded capture while leading the gang's continent-spanning empire.

Mexican authorities have accused Antonio Oseguera, Nemesio's brother, of being the "logistic operator" behind the cartel's activities. He has also been accused of money laundering and purchasing massive amounts of weapons. The US Tresury sanctioned Antonio in 2016 for his allege involvement with the cartel.

The CJNG is accused of smuggling massive quantities of drugs, increasingly including the synthetic opioid fentanyl, into the United States. More than 71,000 people died from synthetic opioid-related overdoses in 2021, according to U.S. data.

Nemesio Oseguera's wife was arrested last year for a slew of crimes related to the cartel. His daughter pleaded guilty in a US court to carrying out business transactions for the cartel in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.