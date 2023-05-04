Madeleine McCann's sister speaks out for first time after 16 years of her disappearance

For the first time, Madeleine McCann's sister Amelie McCann has spoken out in public since the former disappeared 16 years ago during a family vacation.

Madeleine, who was just three years old when the incident took place, suddenly vanished when the family went on a vacation in Praia de Luz resort located in the Algarve region of Portugal on May 3, 2007, which was just nine days before the child's fourth birthday.

Amelie, who is now 18 years old, controlled her tears as she lit the candle in memory of her sister at a vigil in Rothley, Leicestershire, which is the hometown of McCann’s hometown, on Wednesday. The ceremony was attended by family and close friends.

“It’s nice everyone is here together but it’s a sad occasion,” said Amelie at the vigil as reported by The Mirror, while pictures of her disappeared sister were put up on railings.

ALSO READ | Explained: The mysterious disappearance of Nicola Bulley that shocked Britain

Amelie was accompanied by her friend Georgina who supported her while she read messages for Madeleine which were handed down to her from well-wishers.

Later, she joined her parents Kate and Gerry McCann who chose to remain silent at the vigil. A close friend of Kate Fiona Payne, who had accompanied the McCann family during the fateful vacation in 2007, was also present at the vigil.

The priest, who represented the local church at the vigil said, “We are here this evening to show our loving concern for Madeleine and for all young children who have been taken away from their families against their will.”

“We are also here to encourage one another to keep up hope and pray for a renewal of strength even after this long time,” he added.

84-year-old Brian Kennedy, uncle of Kate McCann, also addressed the event. “Kate and Gerry are very moved by the size of the group of people who turned up. After all these years people still assemble – some come every time and some are new and we are very grateful,” he said.

WATCH | Suspect in killing of 5 Texas neighbors caught after 4-day manhunt “Sixteen years without someone and still not knowing where they are is a very long time. Even if it was bad news, in some ways, would give us some closure. But with no closure there is still hope,” Kennedy continued.

During their vacation in 2007, the parents of the toddler left the apartment they were staying in after their three children slept to visit a restaurant nearby, hoping to return and find McCann and her siblings sleeping just like always.

However, when her mom came into the room around 10 pm local time, she was shocked to see the window and door of their bedroom was wide open and the toddler was nowhere to be seen.

Last year, German rapist Christian Brueckner was officially declared as an official suspect in the case of McCann’s disappearance by European officials. However, the suspect has not been charged till now. You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.